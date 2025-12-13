Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives $291.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.5313.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 151,452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,978,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,969,000 after buying an additional 2,976,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 66.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,746,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,442,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 973.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 743,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,127,000 after acquiring an additional 674,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 473.5% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 516,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,315,000 after acquiring an additional 426,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $257.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.09 and its 200-day moving average is $268.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.72. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $243.25 and a 1 year high of $316.29.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.11 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 45.46%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.57 per share. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.12%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

