Brokerages Set 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Price Target at $175.40

3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on 3M from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd.

In other news, EVP Mark W. Murphy sold 19,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.55, for a total transaction of $3,174,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,230.70. The trade was a 74.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.78, for a total transaction of $2,347,378.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,184.36. The trade was a 69.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,465. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 429,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,128,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 15.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of 3M by 12.0% during the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 40,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $68,822,000. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $168.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.50. 3M has a 1-year low of $121.98 and a 1-year high of $174.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter. 3M had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 98.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

