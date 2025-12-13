Truist Financial Cuts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $4,076.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $4,499.00 to $4,076.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,800.00 to $4,325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,741.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,255.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,365.35.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of AZO opened at $3,440.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,838.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,893.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $3,162.00 and a 12-month high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $31.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $32.69 by ($1.65). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.78%.The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $32.52 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total value of $10,184,889.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,148.40. This represents a 97.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson purchased 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,413.50 per share, with a total value of $187,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,788. This represents a 12.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,891. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

