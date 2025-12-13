Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Receives $108.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.6250.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Albemarle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $113.00 price target on shares of Albemarle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, October 9th.

Shares of ALB opened at $132.57 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $136.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.73. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.55) EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -101.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,672,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,056,697,000 after purchasing an additional 77,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,782,000 after buying an additional 59,104 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 48.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,870,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,870,000 after buying an additional 937,538 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,723,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Albemarle by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

