Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NRIX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price target on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NRIX opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.87.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.57% and a negative net margin of 292.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $78,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 37,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,155.52. This represents a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $52,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 76,751 shares in the company, valued at $982,412.80. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,501 shares of company stock worth $171,305. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,000 shares during the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Articles

