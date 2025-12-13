Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN) Receives $28.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.2857.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FUN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial set a $23.00 target price on Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $28.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,067,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,739,000 after acquiring an additional 53,111 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 20.2% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 8,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,000 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 41.1% during the second quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 4,433,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,500 shares during the period. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $92,015,000. Finally, Rush Island Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($11.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($14.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.44% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

