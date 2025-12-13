Brokerages Set Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO) Price Target at $37.00

Shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECO. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered Okeanis Eco Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Okeanis Eco Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Okeanis Eco Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Down 1.4%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the third quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $234,000.

Shares of NYSE:ECO opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of -0.01. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.48. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Okeanis Eco Tankers will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Okeanis Eco Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.52%.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

