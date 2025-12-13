Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $34.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.80. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $37.30. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.27). Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -59.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.3% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 139,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

