PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $144.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PEP. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.35.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $150.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.22. The stock has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.42. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $160.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 107.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

