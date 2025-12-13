Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $29.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

SLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on SLM from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on SLM from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Compass Point cut shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.04. SLM has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $34.97.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. SLM had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business had revenue of ($3.44) million during the quarter. SLM has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.800-$3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SLM will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in SLM by 616.6% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 109,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 94,207 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the third quarter worth $951,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SLM by 11.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

