Power Integrations’ (POWI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Power Integrations Price Performance

NASDAQ POWI opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.65, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.66. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $68.20.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 4.03%.The business had revenue of $118.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gagan Jain sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $34,915.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,212 shares in the company, valued at $581,765.60. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $58,272. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,880,000 after purchasing an additional 21,983 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,261,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,926,000 after purchasing an additional 595,404 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1,345.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,314,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,310 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.2% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 86,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,075,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,291,000 after purchasing an additional 79,036 shares during the last quarter.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

