Analysts Set Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST) Price Target at $35.80

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.80.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ST. Barclays initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ST
Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 659.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 446.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.
Sensata Technologies Price Performance
ST stock opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.The firm had revenue of $931.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.
Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -240.00%.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sensata Technologies
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Synopsys Sees Bullish Shift as Ansys Integration Drives Growth
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- The Best Holiday Present You Can Give Yourself? Costco Stock
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Why Zscaler Stock Could Be Ready to Bounce After a 30% Selloff
Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.