Analysts Set Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST) Price Target at $35.80

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ST. Barclays initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari sold 33,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,002,041.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $104,067.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,093.20. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,356 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,364. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 659.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 446.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST stock opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.The firm had revenue of $931.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -240.00%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

