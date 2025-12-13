Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives $70.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $72.00 price target on Bio-Techne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth $13,463,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.41, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average of $55.82.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.41%.The business had revenue of $286.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

