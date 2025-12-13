Analysts Set Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE) Price Target at $194.92

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.9154.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on SEA from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $165.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday.

Get SEA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SE

Institutional Trading of SEA

SEA Trading Down 1.2%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in SEA by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,400 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $113,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,907 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $40,048,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE opened at $125.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 1.58. SEA has a 52 week low of $99.50 and a 52 week high of $199.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.36 and a 200 day moving average of $162.64.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.52). SEA had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 6.80%.The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the Internet company based in Singapore to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.