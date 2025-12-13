Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $134,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 105,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,700.26. This represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario Alberto Accardi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 178,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,364,030. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 113,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,441 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 57,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 3,136,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 245,664 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 63,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

