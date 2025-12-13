Brokerages Set Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Price Target at $14.25

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RITM shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rithm Capital news, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 301,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $3,317,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Zeiden sold 19,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $214,256.35. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 658.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

