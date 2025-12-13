OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,161.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 712,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,947,190.28. The trade was a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 15.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,969,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 261,545 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth $4,053,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 40.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 455,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 122,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,711,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEW opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.63. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

