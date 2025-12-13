Brokerages Set Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) PT at $71.17

Shares of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.1667.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Wall Street Zen raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Banner from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Banner from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Banner from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Banner by 4,612.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BANR opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.07. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Banner has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $74.06.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Banner had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $168.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Banner will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.43%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

