Pan American Silver Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 32,295 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 85% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,422 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 36,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 74.4% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.72. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Articles

