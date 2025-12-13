Inchcape (LON:INCH) Insider Purchases £37,900 in Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 758 per share, with a total value of £37,900.

Shares of LON INCH opened at GBX 762 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 745.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 716.02. Inchcape plc has a twelve month low of GBX 575 and a twelve month high of GBX 819. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.10.

INCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 920 price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,101 to GBX 1,115 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,120 price objective on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 988.75.

Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth.

