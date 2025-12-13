Medline Inc. (MDLN) Announces December 17th IPO

Medline Inc. (MDLN) is planning to raise $5.01 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, December 17th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 179,000,000 shares at $26.00-$30.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Medline Inc. generated $26.70 billion in revenue and $1.27 billion in net income.

Medline Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in Delaware) Our mission is to make healthcare run better by delivering improved clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. Overview We are the largest provider of medical-surgicalÂ (â€?med-surgâ€?)Â products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care, based on total net sales of med-surg products. We deliver mission-critical products used daily across the full range of care settings, from hospitals and surgery centers to physician offices and post-acute facilities. Through our two segments, Medline Brand and Supply Chain Solutions, we offer approximately 335,000Â med-surgÂ products, including surgical and procedural kits, gloves and protective apparel, urological and incontinence care, wound care, and consumable lab and diagnostics products. We hold the leading position across several of our end markets and many of our key product families. We distribute these products through our expansive network of 69 global distribution facilities, spanning over 29Â million square feet of warehouse space, and our owned fleet of over 2,000 MedTrans trucks, enabling us to provideÂ next-dayÂ delivery to 95% of our U.S. customers. Our integrated business model and customer-centric culture drives lower costs and better value for our stakeholders. This is the foundation for our durable recurring revenue base, with our net sales having grown every year since inception of the Company at a compound annual growth rate (â€?CAGRâ€?) of 18%. We were founded in 1966 as aÂ med-surgÂ product manufacturer serving the hospital and nursing home sites of care. Through our deep engagement with customers, we recognized a significant gap in the marketâ€”our customers were underserved by a fragmented supplier base and faced challenges navigating a complex supply chain. We identified their need for a supply chain partner that was fully integrated, cost-effective, high-quality, and resilient. Our vision was to create a differentiated model that solved these pain points through an integrated company that combined both manufacturing and distribution capabilities and would become a trusted partner to our customers. Twenty-eight years ago, we began augmenting our platform to bring this vision to life: we invested in our distribution capabilities, continued to expand our product portfolio, and adopted the Prime Vendor model. This enabled us to serve a more diverse customer base across multiple end markets, while lowering costs and delivering superior service levels. As a result, Medline is now the largest provider ofÂ med-surgÂ products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care, based on total net sales of med-surg products. The combination of our expansive product portfolio and our differentiated supply chain creates a force multiplier for our business. Our Medline Brand segment offers approximately 190,000 products, including those manufactured in our 33 facilities, as well as those sourced from our more than 500 global partners. Our Supply Chain Solutions segment offers approximately 145,000 third-party products and provides customized supply chain optimization services. Our entire product portfolio across our segments is supported by differentiated logistics capabilities and a dedicated and tenured U.S. commercial team of approximately 3,800 people. These capabilities and our compelling value proposition allow us to serve as a long-term strategic partner to our customers and expand the scope of our relationships over time. Note: Net income and revenue are for the 12 months that ended June 28, 2025. (Note: Medline Inc. disclosed the terms for its huge IPO on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in an S-1/A filing: 179 million shares – all offered by the company –Â at a price range of $26.00 to $30.00 to raise $5.01 billion. Background: On Nov. 4, 2025, Medline Industries updated its S-1/A filing to add the names of 21 investment banks to its joint book-runners’ line-up on the cover of the prospectus. Medline also updated its financial information by disclosing net income and net sales for the nine months that ended Sept. 27, 2025: Net income of $1 billion on net sales of $20.6 billion, according to the Nov. 4, 2025, SEC filing.) (Background: Medline Industries filed the S-1 for its IPO on Oct. 28, 2025, without disclosing the terms. Estimated proceeds are $100 million, a placeholder figure.)Â “.

Medline Inc. was founded in 1966 and has 43000 employees. The company is located at 3 Lakes Drive Northfield, Illinois 60093 and can be reached via phone at (847) 949-5500 or on the web at http://www.medline.com/.

