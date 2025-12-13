Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, December 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $87.4620 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Quipt Home Medical Trading Up 3.2%

QIPT opened at $2.61 on Friday. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $113.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $1.70 to $2.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 108.4% in the first quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $4,539,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 895,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 71,274 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 752,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 121,631 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 594,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

