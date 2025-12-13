Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LUN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$28.00 to C$25.40 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$25.40 to C$25.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.74.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$27.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 907.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.93. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.94 and a 1 year high of C$28.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.23.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 6.63%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

