Akero Therapeutics’ (AKRO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AKRO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of -0.40. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $58.40.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 166,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,675,591.68. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $597,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 196,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,403,848.48. The trade was a 5.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,792,400. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 189.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 261.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

