JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN) Price Target to $145.00

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Billiontoone in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Billiontoone to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Billiontoone in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Billiontoone in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Billiontoone to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Billiontoone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Billiontoone Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:BLLN opened at $101.99 on Wednesday. Billiontoone has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $138.70.

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $83.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.86 million.

About Billiontoone

BillionToOne is transforming healthcare by redefining molecular diagnostics. Our revolutionary single molecule NGS (smNGS) platform achieves what was once thought impossible – detecting and precisely quantifying genetic targets with single-molecule sensitivity. At the heart of this technological breakthrough lies our patented QCTs, enabling measurements at the physical limit of detection – the single DNA molecule.

