Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Shares Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

