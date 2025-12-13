RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 52,001 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 28,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The firm has a market cap of C$28.41 million, a P/E ratio of -25.87 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -93.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

