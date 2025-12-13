iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Stock Price Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.57. Approximately 93,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 194,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $133.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.87% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

