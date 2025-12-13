PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $97.78 and last traded at $97.87. Approximately 46,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 66,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.23.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORP. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

