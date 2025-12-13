AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.13 and last traded at $35.13. Approximately 1,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.34.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.6%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $75.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Free Report) by 309.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

