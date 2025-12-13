Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Stock Price Down 12.7% – Should You Sell?

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pennon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Pennon Group Price Performance

Pennon Group Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

See Also

