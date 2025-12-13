Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Stock Price Down 12.7% – Should You Sell?

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.
Separately, Citigroup cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pennon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.
