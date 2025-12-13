Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Down 1% After Insider Selling

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $192.11 and last traded at $192.96. 4,528,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 6,182,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.00.

Specifically, Director James J. Goetz sold 12,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $2,441,625.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 75,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,685,690.72. This trade represents a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.91, for a total transaction of $23,177,738.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 327,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,878,351.95. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PANW shares. HSBC downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.09.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.44. The stock has a market cap of $133.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.32, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.