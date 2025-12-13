Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Trading 2.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Get Free Report) was up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.45. Approximately 203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Trading Up 2.4%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27.

Redwood Capital Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Redwood Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, term loans for machinery and equipment, and lines of credit for working capital, as well as industrial, agricultural, and personal credits.

