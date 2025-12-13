BioRem (CVE:BRM) Trading Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.57 and last traded at C$2.56. 3,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 58,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

BioRem Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.15.

About BioRem

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

