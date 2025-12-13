Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €1,595.00 and last traded at €1,604.50. Approximately 202,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1,610.00.

Rheinmetall Trading Down 0.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 126.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €1,695.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €1,749.87.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

