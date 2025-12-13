Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Stock Price Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. 1,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 3.2%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

