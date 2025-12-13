Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Shares Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 and last traded at GBX 0.71. Approximately 152,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 954,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.72.

Greencoat Renewables Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of £7.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 15.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.06.

About Greencoat Renewables

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

