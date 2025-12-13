Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Trading 3.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Jungheinrich AG (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.11 and last traded at $41.11. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,547% from the average daily volume of 30 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.80.

Jungheinrich Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30.

About Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

