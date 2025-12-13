Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Stock Price Up 1% – Should You Buy?

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81.90 and last traded at GBX 81.10. 127,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 825,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.30.

Custodian Property Income REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of £373.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 79.96.

About Custodian Property Income REIT

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

