Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 3,651,176 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 567% from the average daily volume of 547,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
Emerita Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a current ratio of 5.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$147.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.95.
Emerita Resources Company Profile
Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
