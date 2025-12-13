Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.37 and last traded at $27.27. 8,398,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 18,534,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 27.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Kinross Gold by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,280 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.