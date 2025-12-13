Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 1.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $160.74 and last traded at $158.88. Approximately 10,778,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 20,200,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. CLSA lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.9%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $371.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 231.5% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.