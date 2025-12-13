Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $265.93 and last traded at $264.0230. Approximately 8,861,026 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 7,841,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Mizuho set a $340.00 target price on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.46.

Salesforce Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $245.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 139,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,803,314.90. The trade was a 49.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $548,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,658,695.60. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 177,534 shares of company stock valued at $42,194,197 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,572,253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $21,228,624,000 after purchasing an additional 748,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,420,657 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,732,966,000 after buying an additional 159,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,873,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,669,224,000 after buying an additional 114,504 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,051,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,753,519,000 after buying an additional 1,729,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,325,206 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,106,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

