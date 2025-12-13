Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Down 7.4% – Should You Sell?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.09 and last traded at $26.12. 44,747,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 71,600,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rigetti Computing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 4,741.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rigetti Computing

In related news, Director Helene Gail Sandford sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $2,783,180.00. Following the sale, the director owned 120,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,403,454.19. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 403.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 225.4% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

