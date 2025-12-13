Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) shares were up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 3,651,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 568% from the average daily volume of 546,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Emerita Resources Trading Down 15.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.29.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

