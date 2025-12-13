Contrasting ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) and ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and ENGIE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Electric Industries 0.56% 9.51% 1.66% ENGIE N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENGIE has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Electric Industries $3.22 billion 0.62 -$1.42 billion $0.08 145.35 ENGIE $79.88 billion 0.78 $4.44 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and ENGIE”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ENGIE has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hawaiian Electric Industries and ENGIE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Electric Industries 1 3 1 0 2.00 ENGIE 0 1 5 0 2.83

Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus target price of $12.13, suggesting a potential upside of 4.27%. Given Hawaiian Electric Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hawaiian Electric Industries is more favorable than ENGIE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries beats ENGIE on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other biofuels. This segment serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States Armed Forces installations, and agricultural operations. The Bank segment operates a federally chartered savings bank that offers banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses, including savings and checking accounts; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans. The Other segment invests in non-regulated renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure in the State of Hawaii. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About ENGIE

(Get Free Report)

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal. The Networks segment comprises the electricity and gas infrastructure activities and projects, including the management and development of gas and electricity transportation networks and natural gas distribution networks in and outside of Europe, natural gas underground storage in Europe, and regasification infrastructure in France and Chile. The Energy Solutions encompasses the construction and management of decentralized energy networks to produce energy and related services. The FlexGen segment operates flexible thermal generation and electricity, pumping, and battery storage facilities; solutions for decarbonizing industry with low-carbon hydrogen; and financing, construction, and operation of desalination plants. The Retail segment engages in the sale of gas and electricity to professional, individual, and residential clients. The Nuclear segment engages in the nuclear power generation activities. The others segment sells energy to companies and offers energy management services and solutions. The company was formerly known as GDF SUEZ S.A. and changed its name to ENGIE SA in April 2015. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.