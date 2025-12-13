Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Director Sells 49,651 Shares

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) Director Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. sold 49,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $462,250.81. Following the sale, the director owned 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,634.84. This trade represents a 36.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Navitas Semiconductor stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.59. 14,260,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,529,046. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 220.85%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,360,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,613 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,243,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 1,332.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,604,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 1,492,512 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 75.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,999,000 after buying an additional 1,376,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,742.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Navitas Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.