NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) EVP Debora Shoquist Sells 80,000 Shares

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total value of $14,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,494,443 shares in the company, valued at $267,355,852.70. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Debora Shoquist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 12th, Debora Shoquist sold 69,840 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $12,421,044.00.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $14,772,000.00.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock traded down $5.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.02. The stock had a trading volume of 203,295,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,757,856. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.54. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.29.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $272.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a $320.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Arete Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.65.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

