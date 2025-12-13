MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Down 3% After Insider Selling

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $57.30 and last traded at $58.0310. 6,472,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 10,704,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.82.

Specifically, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 38,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,288,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 156,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,960. This trade represents a 19.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 385,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $24,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,105,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,889,437.10. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Daiwa America raised MP Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen cut MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

MP Materials Stock Down 5.6%

The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -79.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.95.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 50.55%.The firm had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in MP Materials in the third quarter worth $422,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 34.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,496 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

