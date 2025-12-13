IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Down 6.2% – Time to Sell?

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.85 and last traded at $43.92. 30,800,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 26,011,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IREN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on IREN from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut IREN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of IREN from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

IREN Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IREN

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 4.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IREN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,228,000. Situational Awareness LP bought a new position in IREN in the 1st quarter valued at $20,500,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IREN by 1,444.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,652,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,579 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of IREN by 247.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,032,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,842 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IREN in the second quarter worth $21,025,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IREN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

